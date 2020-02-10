'Haathi Mere Saathi' to release on April 2

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 20:05:27 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The adventure drama "Haathi Mere Saathi" now has a release date. The film will hit the big screens on April 2.

Apart from announcing the release date, the makers have also unveiled a new poster in which Rana can be seen standing in front of an elephant.

The trilingual film explores the relationship between a mahout and his elephant. The film will also release as "Kaadan" in Tamil and "Aranya" in Telugu.

Rana Daggubati is the protagonist in all three titles. While Pulkit Samrat plays Rana's parallel lead in the Hindi version, southern actor Vishnu Vishal essays the role in "Kaadan" and "Aranya". The heroines in all three versions are Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Talking about the film, director Prabu Solomon said: "I am very excited about the project. The objective of bringing out a narrative of this scale in three different languages is to reach out to audiences in various parts of India. It is a subject that needs everyone's attention and should be talked about. I hope we make a difference with the three titles."

The movie is inspired by the unfortunate event of humans encroaching upon the elephant corridor in Kaziranga, Assam. The film traces the narrative of a man, essayed by Rana, who dedicates most of his life living in the jungle, with the sole purpose of protecting wild animals.

Produced by Eros International, the film's VFX has been done by Prana Studios, who have worked on Hollywood biggies such as "Life Of Pi", "Thor" and the Bollywood film, "Detective Bymokesh Bakshi".

