John Abraham has triple role in 'Satyameva Jayate 2'?

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 21:11:13 IST

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor John Abraham is non-committal about rumours that he has a triple role in the upcoming "Satyameva Jayate 2".

Recently, rumours started doing the rounds that the action star has three roles in the Milap Zaveri-directed film, but it now seems like all such unconfirmed reports could just be publicity hoax and not much else.

According to John, Satyameva Jayate 2 "will be very different in its treatment" from the first film, released in 2018. In an interview to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, he said: "The original was primarily a film for the masses. This time, we aim to get the classes in, too, by tackling relevant issues."

On rumours if a triple role, the actor avoided a direct reply. "Milap is still in the process of developing certain characters and he might like me to play other roles, too. But that's still up for a lot of discussion. So, I can't say if there's going to be one, two or three of me in the film," he told the tabloid, according to news18.com.

"Satyameva Jayate 2" is scheduled to release on October 2.

--IANS

vnc/vnc

