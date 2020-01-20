'Hacked' Trailer: Hina Khan is HACKED by a teenage boy

  1. Home
Hacked
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 20 Jan 2020 12:15:58 IST

Hina Khan’s much awaited debut in Bollywood with the film “HACKED” . The trailer of HACKED drops today. Hina Khan makes a promising debut in the film

Hina Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the television industry is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Vikram Bhatt’s film

The makers shared the trailer with a captioned, "You are being watched. If you lose control, you lose everything. #Hacked trailer out now" .The trailer shows a teenage boy (Rohan Shah) who is in love with Sam (Hina Khan) but Sam does not love her back as he is only 19 year old boy who is obessed with her. But things dont go as planned he hacks all her social media accounts. This obsession takes an ugly turn. She has been HACKED in an internet world with this stalker and it is very dangerous for her. 

Hina recently shared a sensuous motion poster of the film in which she is seen romancing one of the lead actors of the movie.

Along with Hina, the film also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in the lead roles.

The film is scheduled for theatrical release in India on 7 February 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘HACKED’ below:

