  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Harry Styles goes incognito while jogging ahead of BRIT Awards

Harry Styles goes incognito while jogging ahead of BRIT Awards

Harry Styles heads out for jogging post ex Caroline Flack's death (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Feb 2020 16:00:18 IST

Harry Styles bundles up as he heads out for a jog around town on Monday, two days after the death of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack who was found dead at her London home on Saturday.

The singer stayed incognito while jogging around the neighborhood on Monday (February 17) in London, England.

Also Read: Cardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

The former One Direction heartthrob was snapped by paparazzi as he stepped out, wearing a navy blue hoodie, Nike joggers, shades and a beanie hat, teamed with bright red trainers and sunglasses to stay under cover.

Harry is currently gearing up for his performance at Tuesday night's BRIT Awards. He is also nominated for two awards at the event.

The 26-year-old musician heartthrob had a three-month romance with the late Love Island host in 2011 when he was 17 and she was 32, meeting when Caroline was fronting X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor, reports dailymail.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleCardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

Cardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

Fashion & LifestyleBhumi Pednekar poses topless for her latest photoshoot

Bhumi Pednekar poses topless for her latest photoshoot

Fashion & LifestyleNaagin 4: These romantic pictures of Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will make you fall in love

Naagin 4: These romantic pictures of Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria will make you fall in love

Fashion & LifestyleSurbhi Chandna flaunts her 'Mahashivratri' outfit

Surbhi Chandna flaunts her 'Mahashivratri' outfit

Fashion & LifestyleFilmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Filmfare 2020: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh and others graced the filmfare awards

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner flaunts her toned body in bearly there lingerie

Kendall Jenner flaunts her toned body in bearly there lingerie

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of SURMA SURMA by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean

Song Lyrics of SURMA SURMA by Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean

NewsBhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

Bhumi Pednekar opens up on her upcoming horror flick

Fashion & LifestyleHarry Styles goes incognito while jogging ahead of BRIT Awards

Harry Styles goes incognito while jogging ahead of BRIT Awards