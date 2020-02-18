Harry Styles bundles up as he heads out for a jog around town on Monday, two days after the death of his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack who was found dead at her London home on Saturday.

The singer stayed incognito while jogging around the neighborhood on Monday (February 17) in London, England.

Also Read: Cardi B dazzles in skin hugging outfit at the NBA All-Star Game

The former One Direction heartthrob was snapped by paparazzi as he stepped out, wearing a navy blue hoodie, Nike joggers, shades and a beanie hat, teamed with bright red trainers and sunglasses to stay under cover.

Harry is currently gearing up for his performance at Tuesday night's BRIT Awards. He is also nominated for two awards at the event.

The 26-year-old musician heartthrob had a three-month romance with the late Love Island host in 2011 when he was 17 and she was 32, meeting when Caroline was fronting X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor, reports dailymail.