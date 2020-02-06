  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

LOVE AAJ KAL
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 14:18:32 IST

Zee TV's first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan.

In the upcoming episode of Pro Music Countdown, the viewers are in for lots of masti with the leads of the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The co-stars share a unique camaraderie off-screen and their sizzling chemistry is definitely evident on-screen.

Also bread: 'Love Aaj Kal' Dialogues: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan make our hearts go 'Aahun Aahun'

The actors got up-close and personal about their soon-to-be-released movie and about how they met.

In one of Sara’s social media posts where she thanked Imitiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan and other co-stars for making the shooting of Love Aaj Kal so memorable, Ranveer Singh was quick to remind her who introduced her to Kartik.

However, that seems to be false with the actress’ latest update. “Kartik and I actually did not meet the first time via Ranveer Singh. We had already met before. But we keep the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is such a sweetheart”, the actress revealed.

Related Topics

NewsSpiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

NewsShubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan: When Ayushmann Khurrana met Jitendra Kumar

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan: When Ayushmann Khurrana met Jitendra Kumar

NewsShah Rukh Khan lauds Shakira post Super Bowl 2020 performance

Shah Rukh Khan lauds Shakira post Super Bowl 2020 performance

NewsFilmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

Filmmaker Andy Serkis surprises fans with 'Venom 2' update

News'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller

'Baaghi 3' trailer: Rebels Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are back with Jaw dropping action thriller

NewsMX Player is coming up with an Original series 'Pawan and Pooja'

MX Player is coming up with an Original series 'Pawan and Pooja'

NewsHere's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

Here's a secret Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are hiding from Ranveer Singh

FeatureBirthday Special: Nora Fatehi's killer Item songs

Birthday Special: Nora Fatehi's killer Item songs

NewsSpiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot

Spiral: From the Book of Saw teaser - Chris Rock, Samuel L. Jackson unite for 'Saw' reboot