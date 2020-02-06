Zee TV's first-of-its-kind music countdown show called ‘Pro Music Countdown’ is hosted by one of India’s finest RJs, social media influencer and YouTube sensation - Siddharth Kanan.

In the upcoming episode of Pro Music Countdown, the viewers are in for lots of masti with the leads of the upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. The co-stars share a unique camaraderie off-screen and their sizzling chemistry is definitely evident on-screen.

The actors got up-close and personal about their soon-to-be-released movie and about how they met.

In one of Sara’s social media posts where she thanked Imitiaz Ali, Kartik Aaryan and other co-stars for making the shooting of Love Aaj Kal so memorable, Ranveer Singh was quick to remind her who introduced her to Kartik.

However, that seems to be false with the actress’ latest update. “Kartik and I actually did not meet the first time via Ranveer Singh. We had already met before. But we keep the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is such a sweetheart”, the actress revealed.