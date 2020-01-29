Here's why Robert Pattinson feared losing out on Batman role

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 06:08:43 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Actor Robert Pattinson was worried about losing out on playing Batman on the Hollywood screen before he got confirmed for the role.

In an interview to Time Out magazine, Pattinson spoke about how he got annoyed by the speculations linking him to the part before anything had been confirmed, and was worried that all the unconfirmed reports doing the rounds at that stage would cost him a chance to play the Caped Crusader, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I hadn't even done the audition. It's just nerve-wracking because I was really excited about it and you think: really, is this how I'm going to lose this role? It's the most annoying circumstances to lose something.

"Everyone was like: 'Is that true, is that true?' And it wasn't true at the time, I hadn't got the job. It was pretty terrifying."

"The Batman" is directed by Matt Reeves, who made his mark calling the shots on films as 'Cloverfield", "Dawn OF The Planet Of The Apes", and "War For The Planet Of The Apes". The upcoming superhero film will mark a reboot for the Batman franchise based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is being developed as the 10th film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Matt Reeves has written the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, and the film features Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Jeffrey Wright essaying Commissioner Gordon of Gotham city. Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman while Andy Serkis is cast as Wayne's butler Alfred Pennyworth. Peter Sarsgaard is said to have a special appearance in the film.

Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro will play the troika of antagonists in the film -- Riddler, Penguin and Carmine Falcone respectively.

"The Batman" is slated to open on June 25, 2021.

