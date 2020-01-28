  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 12:45:27 IST

After years of waiting, 'The batman' starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader has officially started filming, as confirmed by director Matt Reeves. The filmmaker who had previously announced the cast, finally confirmed that filming has officially started for the film.

Reeves took to his Twitter account where he shared an image of a clapboard sitting on an expensive-looking leather chair that might be belonging to the Wayne Manor.

"#DayOne #TheBatman," he wrote alongside the photo tagging the film's director of photography Greig Fraser in it.

Over the past few months, there have been constant updates on the film as Reeves announced the cast additions over social media. The new solo Batman movie also features actors like Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon.

Originally, Ben Affleck was ready to reprise his version of Bruce Wayne, co-write and direct the film. However he stepped down from that position at the start of 2017. Matt Reeves was later hired in February 2017 to take over the concert and has been working on an entirely new script ever since.

The Batman will hit the theatres on June 25, 2021.

