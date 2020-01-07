Matt Reeves has finally confirmed Colin Farrell to play Oswald Cobblepot, aka The Penguin in his upcoming directorial 'The Batman'.

Farrell had been reportedly in talks for the role, and the new on-the-set photos which emerged recently seemed to show the actor in character as the Penguin.

In the past, Reeves has been posting gif's of actors on his Twitter account to announce the casting news of all the major characters, and hence hinting their roles in the caption.

Reeves recently tweeted a gif of Colin Farrell from the 2008 movie 'In Bruges' along with the caption, "Wait - is that you, #Oz?". While he did not directly mention the Penguin in his tweet, Oz can be read as a shortened version of Oswald, and Penguin’s real name just happens to be Oswald Cobblepot.

The star-studded cast is led by Robert Pattinson who will play the titular role of the Dark Knight. The film also features Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano as the Riddler, respectively.

Andy Serkis has been confirmed to play Bruce Wayne's loyal butler Alfred Pennyworth along with newcomer Jayme Lawson who will also play a mystery role in the upcoming movie.