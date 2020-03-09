Hina Khan rocks in fushion saree at an award function

Television babe Hina Khan recently attended an award function on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020.

Hina Khan looked pretty gorgeous in her indo-western outfit as she sizzles in her fusion saree.

Also Read: Lovely in Lavender: Hina Khan, Alia Bhatt, Niti Taylor and other celebs favorite color of the season

Hina Khan shared some photos on her Instagram story. She is a fashion inspiration for all youngsters. Her journey also gives inspiration to many women. She rose to fame as Akshara in ‘ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She also participated in Bigg Boss in which she was a runner-up.

Hina is seen wearing a light brown colored fusion saree teamed up with printed dhoti pants. She teams it up with a silver necklace and a bangle which makes her look even more pretty.

Hina Khan recently debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Hacked’. A movie directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Check out Hina Khan's fusion saree below: