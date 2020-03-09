  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hina Khan wins 'Inspiring woman of the year' award

Hina Khan wins 'Inspiring woman of the year' award

Hina Khan rocks in fushion saree at an award function
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 09 Mar 2020 12:00:10 IST

Television babe Hina Khan recently attended an award function on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020.

Hina Khan looked pretty gorgeous in her indo-western outfit as she sizzles in her fusion saree.

Also Read: Lovely in Lavender: Hina Khan, Alia Bhatt, Niti Taylor and other celebs favorite color of the season

Hina Khan shared some photos on her Instagram story. She is a fashion inspiration for all youngsters. Her journey also gives inspiration to many women. She rose to fame as Akshara in ‘ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.’ She also participated in Bigg Boss in which she was a runner-up.

Hina is seen wearing a light brown colored fusion saree teamed up with printed dhoti pants. She teams it up with a silver necklace and a bangle which makes her look even more pretty.

Hina Khan recently debuted in Bollywood in the movie ‘Hacked’. A movie directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Check out Hina Khan's fusion saree below:

Related Topics

NewsBear Grylls teases Rajinikanth's TV debut video

Bear Grylls teases Rajinikanth's TV debut video

NewsRohit Shetty expresses his concern over commercial films

Rohit Shetty expresses his concern over commercial films

NewsThappad: Anubhav Sinha turns abusive

Thappad: Anubhav Sinha turns abusive

NewsKareena Kapoor to join forces with sister Karisma Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor to join forces with sister Karisma Kapoor?

NewsEd Sheeran dedicates tattoo to his future kids

Ed Sheeran dedicates tattoo to his future kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Women's Day Quotes From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

NewsSelena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Selena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

NewsSylvester Stallone spreads awareness to fight spread of coronavirus

Sylvester Stallone spreads awareness to fight spread of coronavirus

FeatureOriginal VS Remake 'Mere Angne Mein': Which one is your favorite?

Original VS Remake 'Mere Angne Mein': Which one is your favorite?