Hina Khan's tips for 'healthy-looking skin'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 12 Jan 2020 18:08:49 IST

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan has some quick beauty tips that can be easily followed.

"Taking care of skincare has to do with all you eat as well. Your skin needs hydration for which drinking 2-3 litres of water a day plus regular use of a moisturiser is very, very important. Eat healthy and all that should ensure healthy-looking skin," Hina said.

She also spoke about the importance of eye health.

"Good eyesight is definitely the path forward to a clear and focused vision, hence it is very important! And for me, till date, my eyes have been a stress-free subject. I use a good cleanser to remove my eye make-up, so it doesn't affect my eyes in any way. Always rinse your eyes with cold water and keep them dry before putting on lenses," said the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" actress.

She recently kick-started the #Acuvue1DayChallenge with an eye test and urged all the millennials to be particular about their eye health as well. She asked people to take a free eye test along with a chance to experience ACUVUE Contact Lenses free for a day.

"What's more, by participating in the challenge, a few lucky winners from each town also get an opportunity to feature in a music video," she said.

Meanwhile, her film "Hacked" will hit the screens next month.

