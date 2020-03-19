  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Hugh Jackman shuts NY cafe amid COVID-19 crisis

Hugh Jackman shuts NY cafe amid COVID-19 crisis

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Mar 2020 12:15:46 IST

New York, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has shut down his cafe here for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis, in line with orders from city officials.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order effectively shuttering restaurants, cafes, and bars, that came into effect on Tuesday (March 17), and in response Hugh announced that his Laughing Man establishment will close, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In a post on Instagram, Jackman wrote: "We have made the decision to temporarily close the @laughingmancafe. We feel this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our staff and community. We also feel it is the right thing for the larger community of NYC. We want to be a place of healthy interaction and not a potential danger to you."

He added: "While it pains us not to serve you person to person, we will look for other ways to serve you during this time. Let us take care of each other the best we can. We wish the whole world health, peace, patience and love."

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsJameela Jamil reveals why Oprah Winfrey would have never made it in the UK

Jameela Jamil reveals why Oprah Winfrey would have never made it in the UK

NewsCovid-19: Gal Gadot teams up with her famous friends to sing John Lennon's 'Imagine'

Covid-19: Gal Gadot teams up with her famous friends to sing John Lennon's 'Imagine'

NewsFreida Pinto opens up on the time when the world ridiculed Indians

Freida Pinto opens up on the time when the world ridiculed Indians

NewsAishwarya Rai's doppelganger takes internet by storm

Aishwarya Rai's doppelganger takes internet by storm

NewsSurbhi Chandna aka Dr.Ishani is back to guide you amid coronavirus outbreak

Surbhi Chandna aka Dr.Ishani is back to guide you amid coronavirus outbreak

NewsAyushmann Khurrana pens a shayari amid COVID-19 scare

Ayushmann Khurrana pens a shayari amid COVID-19 scare

FeatureTaimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

Taimur Ali Khan's cute expressions will brighten your day

FeatureMeet the pioneers of world cinematography today on its 125th anniversary

Meet the pioneers of world cinematography today on its 125th anniversary

NewsJameela Jamil reveals why Oprah Winfrey would have never made it in the UK

Jameela Jamil reveals why Oprah Winfrey would have never made it in the UK