'Indian 2' is an exciting project for me: Kajal Aggarwal

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who will next be seen on screen in Kamal Haasan's upcoming "Indian 2", has said that she is not allowed to talk about the forthcoming vigilante action thriller.

Kajal was interacting with the media when she visited internationally acclaimed artists Subramanian Gopalsamy and Gnanadickam Ponnusamy's art exhibition named "Divine Intervention" in Mumbai.

According to media reports, Kajal plays an 85-year-old woman in director Shankar's "Indian 2". "It's a very exciting role but I can't tell you too much about it. They (makers of the film) will kill me!" she laughed, adding: "I will resume shooting in February. It's going to be very different. I have never done something like this role. This is not a stereotypical answer but a genuine one," she said.

Apart from 'Indian 2', talking about her upcoming projects, Kajal said: "I am looking for different content. I am working on a very exciting and different sort of films. I definitely want to up the game as does everyone else in the new decade, and in the forthcoming year."

She added: "I am working in different sorts of mediums. I am doing an OTT show. I am doing a film with young people and I am doing a film with senior, established and experienced people, so it's an array of different roles for me. It's extremely gruelling but I am excited."

Kajal Aggarwal has worked primarily in several Tamil and Telugu films. She has also appeared in Hindi films like "Singham", "Special 26" and "Do Lafzon Ki Kahani".

In Bollywood, her next release is Sanjay Gupta's action crime film "Mumbai Saga" along with John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, Samir Soni and Amole Gupte.

