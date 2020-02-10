  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 14:09:16 IST

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a religious trip to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The "Dhadak" actress took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a gamut of photographs from her trip. According to comments on her images, Janhvi trekked it all the way to the top of Tirumala town to make it to the shrine.

The actor took to Instagram stories to share pictures from the trek.

The pictures she posted on the photo-sharing website, Janhvi, who is dressed in a white salwar kameez paired with a yellow dupatta, can be seen looking away from the camera and smiling.

She captioned it with rainbow and sunshine emojis.

On the acting front, Janhvi has been shooting for two films -- "Gunjan Saxena" and "RoohiAfzaa".

🌈🌞

