The much awaited trailer of trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman is here and we cant keep calm. Saif Ali Khan takes back to his rom-com days like Cocktail, Hum Tum etc. Saif plays a young man in the film who lives life to the fullest.

Jawaani Jaaneman has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar and marks Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia's Bollywood debut. The makers released their quirky character posters recently.

The trailer starts with Farida Jalal's dialogue, "Pammi ka beta Gay hai..and then Saif replies NO maa I am not Gay agar hota bhi toh kya problem hai"... Yes the younger Saif is back. In the trailer Saif is a 40 young man who is a 'PLAYA'. He seems enjoying his life but the story takes a new turn as his daughter arrives played by Alaya F.Tabu plays her ‘hippie’ mother who couldn’t be bothered enough to tell Saif about what was coming his way.

Saif Ali Khan’s Ole Ole song is also recreated in this movie and it is totally matching the vibe. Saif Ali Khan is adding colors to modern love.

It stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, and introducing Alaya F the film will kickstart the new decade on a cool note.

Jawaani Jaaneman is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani and directed by Nitin Kakkar

The film is all set to release on 31st January 2020.

Check out the trailer of ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ below: