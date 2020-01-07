  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Saif, Alaya's quirky new poster for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Saif, Alaya's quirky new poster for 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Jan 2020 18:47:10 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) The new poster of the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" depicts a quirky relationship that actors Saif Ali Khan and his co-star Alaya F. promise to share in the film.

Alaya, who is actress Pooja Bedi's daughter, makes her debut in the film. In the new poster Saif is seen wearing a red-and-white striped robe while Alaya, who plays Saif's on-screen daughter, sits on the floor pointing at a fan.

Sharing the poster, Alaya took to Instagram and wrote: "A little quirk, a little sass, and too much funk."

"Jawaani Jaaneman" is directed by Nitin Kakkar and also features Tabu in pivotal role. The film will hit the big screen on January 31.

The film presented by Pooja Entertainment, Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsTiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff marks countdowns to two months to 'Baaghi 3'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana makes jokes on Salman Khan washing utensils

NewsMalang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

Malang: Anil Kapoor opens up on doing intimate scenes

NewsShoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

Shoojit Sircar takes a jibe at profiteers

NewsJoaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' leads BAFTA 2020 nominations

NewsTimothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Timothee Chalamet to star in Bob Dylan biopic

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

Song Lyrics of 'Everybody Hates Me' by The Chainsmokers

FeatureKapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Kapil Dev : Great cricketer, greater lover!!

Dialogues5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says

5 Ghisa-Pita dialogues that every married couple says