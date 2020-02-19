Jenna Dewan gets engaged to beau Steve Kazee

  1. Home
Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee are engaged (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 11:06:47 IST

Jenna Dewan is finally engaged to her boyfriend Steve Kazee. The couple took a step forward in their adorable romance just 5 months affter announcing they are having a baby together.

The 'Flirty Dancing' host took to her Instagram to share the news of their engagement, along with a heartfelt photo on Tuesday night.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Jenna shared, alongside a romantic snap of herself & her new fiance. In the picture, Dewan showed off a massive diamond engagement ring as she boasted about all the love in her life.

Meanwhile, Kazee also shared the same heartfelt pic, along with a romantic lyrics from the song "Let It Breathe" by the Water Liars.

"When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

The former 'Step Up' star who has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39. was romatically linked with Kazee in late 2018, and the pair have been effusive about their love and support for one another since.

Dewan made their relationship official in June last year, posting a sweet photo of the pair sharing a hug on Instagram.

