Jennifer Aniston wishes Kate Hudson on her 41st birthday (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 18:45:26 IST

Jennifer Aniston has given a sweet birthday tribute to her longtime pal Kate Hudson on Sunday night as the actress turned 41.

Jennifer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to wish Kate a happy birthday, sharing a series of snaps on social media to celebrate her auspicious occasion.

Aniston and Hudson are joined by Gwyneth Paltrow in the silly throwback pics which seems to be from the 'Friends' star's 50th birthday party last year.

The photos show the trio giving a series of fun poses to the camera, with Hudson and Aniston, 51, in the front while Paltrow, 47, hangs back and hugs them tightly from behind.

“Happy birthday @katehudson,” Aniston wrote next to the pictures. “Sending you lots of love and (cocktail drink emoji). Wish I could squeeze you today.”

