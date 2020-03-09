  1. Home
  Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in hilarious video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in hilarious video

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez swap clothes in hilarious video (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
09 Mar 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez surprised their fans on social media as they took part in the latest 'Flip the Switch Challenge'.

The power couple teamed up for their own version of the Drake “Flip The Switch” challenge on Sunday, as they posted a quirky TikTok video.

The challenge stems from Drake's popular single 'Nonstop,' which featured the lyric “I just flipped the switch” at the start of the song.

The short but hilarious video features Alex filming Jennifer posing in front of a mirror as she twerks it out in a skintight white dress and silver-buckled Gucci Marmont belt.

In the clip, A-Rod can be seen standing next to her, wearing sunglasses and filming the moment with his cell phone. Then they morph into each other.

The 'Flip the Switch Challenge' is the new social media trend that requires two people in the video dressed appropriately, one of whom performs a brief dance while the other records, only for the switch to be flipped as the two switch outfits.

