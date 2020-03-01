  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez ditched hair extensions for natural look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Mar 2020 21:03:03 IST

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez embraced her natural hair as she stepped out for the gym in Miami without her trademark long tresses and flaunted a completely different style.

The 50-year-old actress-singer hit the gym without her hair extensions and instead flaunted her natural shoulder length style, reports mirror.co.uk.

Heading out in Miami, J-Lo is looking a world away from her red carpet look with a chopped and wavy head of hair.

She also donned a sleeveless black athletic crop top that showed off her abs and toned arms.

There was also a personal touch in that she carried a black crystal cup, which had 'J-Lo' written in silver glitter.

She was also photographed in the same outfit later that day, as she headed in to the recording studio.

