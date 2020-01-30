  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 15:30:13 IST

Jennifer Lopez flashed her enviable abs in skin-tight black workout gear just days before Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The stunning 50-year hit the gym alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami, where she will perform before her fans on Sunday.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez dazzle at 2020 SAG Awards

The 'Hustlers' actress kept her game face on as she flaunted her ripped stomach, while she decked out in an all-black ensemble, over-sized frames and Nike sneakers.

She also wore black Nike sneakers and had a bright red sweater dangling over her shoulders, as she held her signature over-the-top bedazzled Starbucks cup along with oversized
sunglasses.

Her beau Alex Rodriguez appeared to coordinate with JLo, also sporting an all-black outfit, which he teamed up with a pair of aviators and blue Nike sneakers.

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleVideo: Sara Ali Khan shares an unimaginable video from her pre-weight loss days

Video: Sara Ali Khan shares an unimaginable video from her pre-weight loss days

Fashion & LifestyleWe are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

We are same same but different: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha these celes wearing mismatch outfits

Fashion & LifestyleCardi B flaunts her revealing dress with husband Offset

Cardi B flaunts her revealing dress with husband Offset

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Sanaya Irani and others wearing Turban with Swag!

Fashion & LifestyleNiti Taylor's HAT-Ke photos

Niti Taylor's HAT-Ke photos

Fashion & LifestyleThese looks of Prabhas will definitely make you fall in love with him

These looks of Prabhas will definitely make you fall in love with him

NewsJennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Jennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

News'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love