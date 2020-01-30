Jennifer Lopez flashed her enviable abs in skin-tight black workout gear just days before Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The stunning 50-year hit the gym alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in Miami, where she will perform before her fans on Sunday.

The 'Hustlers' actress kept her game face on as she flaunted her ripped stomach, while she decked out in an all-black ensemble, over-sized frames and Nike sneakers.

She also wore black Nike sneakers and had a bright red sweater dangling over her shoulders, as she held her signature over-the-top bedazzled Starbucks cup along with oversized

sunglasses.

Her beau Alex Rodriguez appeared to coordinate with JLo, also sporting an all-black outfit, which he teamed up with a pair of aviators and blue Nike sneakers.