Jennifer Lopez appeared at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet on Sunday night. JLO never fails to disappoint with her choice of ensemble as she looked sleek, sexy, and suave in a Georges Hobeika gown.

The 50-year-old actress has been nominated for her role in 'Hustlers', and she looked every inch a winner in her outfit, designed by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The starlet looked gorgeous in a custom black gown by Georges Hobeika, which featured a satin off-the-shoulder neckline and a large bow tied at the back. Lopez wore her hair pulled back in a bun with a few locks of hair framing her face.

Jennifer Lopez hit the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet along with her fiance Alex Rodriguez, dripping in Harry Winston diamonds. The nearly 200 carats worth of diamonds was valued at a whopping $9 million!

According to reports, her jewels included a cascading diamond drop necklace, diamond drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, a cushion-cut diamond ring, all set in platinum.

Her proud fiance Alex Rodriguez sported a midnight blue tuxedo jacket with black trousers and black bow tie.

The couple cozied up as they arrived at the awards show with the actress and singer hanging on the arm of the former baseball pro.