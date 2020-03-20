Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez are trying to motivate their fans amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The star couple have been making the best of their quarantined time due to the Coronavirus, and are sharing videos of what they have been getting up to during the isolation.

JLo took to social media on Wednesday, sharing a cute video of her son Max posing as a waiter, since they can’t go out to restaurants right now.

The video features Max bringing out a Perrier water can to Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez, as he spins around on the hoverboard while pouring the drink.

“We can’t go out to any restaurants or anything but the service and entertainment here is pretty good… Smiling face with smiling eyes #StaySafe #familytime,” she captioned the footage.

The video has garnered 4 million views since then, but a Twitter user reposted the video with a hilarious caption saying "please check your basement," a reference to the movie 'Parasite' since their home looks eerily similar to the Parasite home.