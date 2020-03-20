  1. Home
  Miley reveals father's struggles with his new iPhone

Miley reveals father's struggles with his new iPhone

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Pop star Miley Cyrus has revealed how she is staying connected with her father, singer-songwriter Billy Ray Cyrus, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Miley spoke of how her father has now bought an iPhone to stay in touch with his loved ones in these times of social distancing, but she added that her father wasn't all that great at knowing how to use it, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"My dad is crazy, he got two Blackberries because he says it equals one iPhone. He's still on the Blackberry. It's really sad because he has to go to my grandma's house to FaceTime, because my grandma knows how to FaceTime and he doesn't!" Miley revealed.

Miley opened up about her family's high-tech means to stay connected on Instagram TV.

