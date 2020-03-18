Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato are going full nostalgia as they reunited for a joint Instagram Live chat on Tuesday.

The live interview was part of Cyrus’ brand-new IGTV series 'Bright Minded: Live With Miley', an afternoon talk show which airs every day this week on the singers Instagram.

The ladies paired their cameras together from their respective homes to discuss about the worldwide quarantine the coronavirus pandemic is causing.

They also touched upon their longstanding friendship & how they have always supported each other, including how they felt about each other in the past.

Cyrus opened up about her performance at MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, when many fans trolled her, comparing her body to a turkey and clips from the show turned into viral memes.

“I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn’t wear shorts. I stopped wearing skirts on stage, all this s** because after the VMAs and I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit,” she said.

“I was just so skinny and so pasty and they kept putting me next to this turkey, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for like two years and no one thought that that would ever made me feel some type of way.”

She continued, “I think what was so hard about it was my brand has always been about being so unapologetically myself and being confident, and the worse thing that I would feel like I would be to my fans is lying or a fraud.”

“First of all, I’m so sad that you went through that and I had no idea,” Lovato replied. “I wish I could’ve been there, but I didn’t know and I feel like we’ve gone through like times where we’re closer and then distant and that’s fine, that’s what friends do."

"I just wish I could’ve been there for you. But if that ever f*** happens again, you better call me.”

Cyrus, 27, later touched on their on-off friendship, telling Lovato, “Life is moving so fast that it’s usually hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives, and you’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been friends for so long.”

“We can not talk forever and then some bulls** will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to,” she added.

“In dark times, it’s really important to reach towards those who are illuminated. I just think that you’re such a light even if it took this crisis to get us connected again.”