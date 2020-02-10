  1. Home
  2. News
  3. What makes Jim Carrey freak out?

What makes Jim Carrey freak out?

What makes Jim Carrey freak out? (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 10 Feb 2020 12:26:17 IST

Hollywood star Jim Carrey is not a fan of artificial intelligence.

Carrey said he's uneasy about the technology while promoting his new "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, telling The Project, "I don't know about you, but (Amazon's virtual assistant) Alexa freaks me out a little bit," reports aceshowbiz.com.

Also Read: Billie Eilish outstanding Oscars debut wows fans

"She'll be floating around the bedroom soon saying, 'No, not like that'," he added.

Carrey appears in the new movie as the iconic villain, Dr Robotnik, a mad scientist character who appears in the classic video games, and is known for his equally ridiculous and technologically advanced evil plans.

"I was just having a blast. You know, I was just really happy to be doing absolute insanity again. I also love the character because he's kind of cutting edge in a way. I mean, he's A.I.," he said.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" follows the iconic blue hedgehog, voiced by Ben Schwartz, as he tries to navigate Earth with pal Tom Wachowski, played by James Marsden.

Related Topics

NewsWillem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

Willem Dafoe finds it hard to bond with Robert Pattinson

NewsBella Thorne admits darkening skin, hair to look more 'Latin'

Bella Thorne admits darkening skin, hair to look more 'Latin'

NewsJustin Bieber helps fan to raise money for a good cause

Justin Bieber helps fan to raise money for a good cause

News'Shakti' actress Kamya Panjabi's wedding ceremonies begin

'Shakti' actress Kamya Panjabi's wedding ceremonies begin

NewsOscars 2020: Laura Dern dedicates first Oscar win to her parents

Oscars 2020: Laura Dern dedicates first Oscar win to her parents

NewsWhy Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Why Priyanka Chopra gave a miss to Oscars 2020?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

Song Lyrics of 'Birthday Suit' by Kesha

NewsAnanya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

Ananya Panday shoots for 23 hours non-stop

NewsJanhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirupati