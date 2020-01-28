  1. Home
Justin Bieber's new documentary series gives a closer look into his daily life

Justin Bieber's new documentary gives a closer look into his daily life (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 11:15:30 IST

Justin Bieber has been throwing the hashtag #Bieber2020 around for several weeks now. The singer kicked off the New Year by unveiling a new YouTube original series entitled 'Justin Bieber: Seasons'.

Bieber officially launched the first four episodes of his YouTube documentary series on Monday (Jan. 27). All of them give an all-access look at Justin's return to music, including several sneak peeks at what's to come on his upcoming album.

The 10-episode series describes the making of Bieber’s first album in four years and gives a closer look into his process of creating new music.

The docuseries also reveals how the 25-year-old pop star found motivation for his albums told through the views of his closest friends, collaborators and of course, Bieber himself.

The series also features some rare clips from his wedding with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and a sneak peek through his day-to-day life alongside the people in his inner circle.

