Justin Bieber kicks off New Year with 'Yummy'

Justin Bieber has kicked off the new decade with his new single 'Yummy'. He teased the new song on Christmas Eve along with a tour announcement on Thursday night.

It's the first single from Bieber’s upcoming fifth album which is a follow-up to 2015’s 'Purpose'.

Accompanied by a lyrical video, the new track features a swirling flow of pink soft ice cream which almost sounds like a sensual, musical love letter to a woman of impressive sensual capability.

"Bonafide stallion, ain't in no stable, no you stay on the run/ Ain't on the side, You're number one. Yeah, everytime I come around you get it done," Bieber sings.

The lyrics video also revealed that a full music video is set to launch on Saturday.

Justin had been teasing his new single since last month, and counted down to the release with a series of posts on his social media.

"As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through, I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me," Justin said in a teaser. "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I’m at in my life. I’m excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories. I’m just excited to share mine," he added further.

"Yummy" possibly serves as the lead single off Bieber’s forthcoming album. The yet-to-be-titled project will be seeing Bieber go astray from pop and delving further into the R&B sound.