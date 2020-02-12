Justin Theroux showed his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, some much needed support on her 51st birthday as he shared a sweet birthday message along with a photo.

The 48-year-old actor shared a hilarious photo of Aniston on his Instagram Stories along with a heartfelt message. The black-and-white snap shows Aniston wearing a tank top and jeans as she poses joyfully.

Also Read: 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow welcomes Matthew Perry on Instagram

"... grabbing 2020 and another year just like -" Justin wrote on top of the photo. "Happy birthday B," he added, along with a heart emoji.

The 'Friends' actress later issued a huge thanks to all of her well-wishers & fans for wishing on her special day, even the one from her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

Aniston took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a message for all of her fans and followers, thanking them "for all the birthday wishes today. 11:11 2/11," she wrote along with a screenshot of the time (11:11).

While Theroux and Aniston broke up after seven years of togetherness & two and a half years of marriage in February 2018, the duo have remained friends. The pair recently celebrated Thanksgiving together along with several other friends.