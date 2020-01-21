  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King' (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 16:57:38 IST

Actress Kangana Ranaut feels India skipper Virat Kohli is the most fearless player in the national cricket team.

"I am the Panga queen, and the Panga king of Team India is definitely Virat Kohli. He is fearless and is up for any challenges that come his way. This time we both will take a 'Panga' on the same day - mine will be at the theatres, and he will battle it out against New Zealand team on their home ground. This will be fun," Kangana said while promoting her upcoming film "Panga".

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut takes Panga with Kapil Sharma

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, "Panga" also features Neena Gupta, Richa Chadha and Jassie Gill. The film, slated to hit screens on January 24, revolves around a kabaddi player, played by Kangana, who wants to make a comeback in the game after marriage and motherhood.

Kangana aired her opinion on Star Sports' Nerolac Cricket Live.

