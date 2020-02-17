While Karan Kundrra already enjoys a huge fan following, Yogita Bihani advanced towards fame with the show Dil Hi Toh Hai, which is right now in its season 3, streaming on ALTBalaji.

More than co-actors they are the best of friends and such is their chemistry. As Ritwik and Palak, the lovable jodi continues to win hearts aplenty. While they both have been working with each other for a while now and bringing the best out of each other, Karan finally spills the beans about how it is working with Yogita and much more.

Speaking about Yogita aka Palak, Ritwik shares, “By the time I started shooting with her, I was already 17-18 shows old and knew what exactly to be done or not to be done, but it was just the beginning for her.

But the way she has learnt so much and grown exponentially over the past two years, is very commendable. The way she reads the script and brings her fresh perspective to it is really amazing.

She has such great energy that it reflects in everyone she is surrounded by. Right from the spot boy to the director to co-actors, the charm is infectious and has its effect on the entire cast and crew. Her energy is the most beautiful thing about her! ”

After the resounding success of the first two seasons, ALTBalaji once again brought back the next chapter in Palak and Ritwik’s life. With season 2 ending on a ‘not so happy’ note, season 3 takes a two-year lap post-Ritwik’s and Palak’s accident.

The show also features some of the most loved actors from the Indian television industry - Rajeshwari Sachdev, Bijay Anand, Paras Kalnawat, Abhinav Kapoor, Paras Arora, Krishna Shetty, Asmita Shetty, Gurpreet Bedi, Sanaya Pithawalla, Poulomi Das, Farida Dadi will also be seen reprising their roles in the captivating series. The next 20 episodes will be live on ALTBalaji this month.