Fans go crazy as Kareena Kapoor debuts on Instagram (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Mar 2020 13:36:23 IST

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram.

Global sports brand PUMA has teamed up with Kareen Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassador. Kareena joins the brand’s roaster of dynamic women personalities like Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Sara Ali Khan, MC Mary Kom, and Dutee Chand.

The recent post she uploaded on the social media application is a picture of herself in an all-black and golden tracksuit.

"The cat's out of the bag. #HelloInstagram," she captioned the image.

Her Instagram account has already got a blue tick, and has a profile picture of a very young Bebo.

Welcoming Kareena on Instagram, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor posted a cute post for the former.

"Brace yourselves @instagram She's here !@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram bebo," Karisma wrote.

Kareena's Instagram handle goes by the username of "KareenaKapoorKhan". Earlier, she had revealed that she had a secret Instagram account, just to stalk people.

