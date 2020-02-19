  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 15:00:26 IST

Effervescent and stunning, Kareena Kapoor Khan graces the cover of Bridal Asia Magazine for the Spring Summer 2020 issue. Behind the scenes with the cover girl reveals fun details about the superstar’s personal style and lifestyle. 

As a sneak peek into the latest edition of Bridal Asia Magazine, the behind the scenes video features Kareena Kapoor Khan, styled to perfection, adorning a range of outfits by Shyamal & Bhumika, Abhinav Mishra, Debyani, Aisha Rao and Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor.

Carefully handcrafted jewellery by Goenka India, Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas, Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang, Rambhajo’s and Jewels of Jaipur tie together the ensembles tastefully. 

The cover look showcases Kareena as elegance personified in intricate and exquisitely crafted jewellery by Goenka India (@goenkaindia). The modern bride avatar is brought to life by an earthy bridal lehenga by Shyamal & Bhumika (@shyamalbhumika) from the global couturiers' recent collection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is all set to woo fans with her performance in the film 'Angrezi  Medium.

