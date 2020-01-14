Erica Fernandes confesses that she is in love

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes is receiving much appreciation for her role as Prerna Sharma. Her sizzling chemistry with Parth Samthaan is loved by the audience.

Erica Fernandes confessed that she is in love but did not reveal the man of his life.

Erica Fernandes shared a photo and captioned, “🧿 When I’m with you , i act different , in a good way ofcourse. I always smile more ☺️, i always laugh more 🤣 With you i can drop the fake smile 🙂 (if any) and put on a real one 😊👀. I don’t feel hurt or alone when I’m with you instead i feel safe and loved 🥰”

She further added, “You’re easy to talk to and you listen to me . I don’t feel sad around you and you show me that you really do care in-fact i can see that you’re not pretending. I really appreciate what you’ve done and continue to do .coz with you I’m different I’m happy 🧿#us p.s :- if thats what your thinking then Nah not engaged .

She wrote a lovely dovey caption and in the end she mentioned that she is not engaged.

In the picture, a man and woman holding hands with ring on the woman’s hand. The alphabet initially is “E” . The picture also has the following lines “With you, I’m happy.”

Her co-actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sonyaa Ayodhya who recently got married and Erica played the role of Bridesmaid for her . She commented, “Kisses and hugs xoxo ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Check out the Erica Fernandes’s post below: