  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 03 Mar 2020 11:30:25 IST

The upcoming episode of popular TV soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase high-voltage drama.

Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma’s life will take a new turn and there will be entry Mr. Bajaj in Prerna’s life.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay spoiler alert: Anurag Basu to kill Prerna Sharma

The makers shared a promo and we are shocked to see Mr. Bajaj in Prerna Sharma’s life. In the video, Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma are talking about how much they love each other and all of sudden Anurag says, how much do you love me? Prerna says, a lot. After this Anurag says, can you die for me? Prerna says yes and then Anurag pushes Prerna off the bridge.

You will shock to see who saves Prerna Sharma it's none other than Mr.Bajaj. His dramatic entry coming out of water and saving Prerna Sharma is a treat to watch.

Check out the promo below:

Related Topics

NewsDisha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

Disha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

NewsWhy Rohit Shetty doesn't believe in showing brutality in his films?

Why Rohit Shetty doesn't believe in showing brutality in his films?

NewsNupur Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

Nupur Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple with mom

NewsBrie Larson opens up on her bond with Lashana Lynch

Brie Larson opens up on her bond with Lashana Lynch

NewsHarry Styles trying to find a balance of things that bring him joy

Harry Styles trying to find a balance of things that bring him joy

NewsTaarak Mehta Kao Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham residents finally their ubadiyu party

Taarak Mehta Kao Ooltah Chashmah: Gokuldham residents finally their ubadiyu party

NewsDisha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

Disha Patani to feature in 'Ek Villian' sequel

NewsKasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Mr. Bajaj is back and saves Prerna Sharma

NewsWhy Rohit Shetty doesn't believe in showing brutality in his films?

Why Rohit Shetty doesn't believe in showing brutality in his films?