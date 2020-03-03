The upcoming episode of popular TV soap opera Kasautii Zindagii Kay will showcase high-voltage drama.

Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma’s life will take a new turn and there will be entry Mr. Bajaj in Prerna’s life.

The makers shared a promo and we are shocked to see Mr. Bajaj in Prerna Sharma’s life. In the video, Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma are talking about how much they love each other and all of sudden Anurag says, how much do you love me? Prerna says, a lot. After this Anurag says, can you die for me? Prerna says yes and then Anurag pushes Prerna off the bridge.

You will shock to see who saves Prerna Sharma it's none other than Mr.Bajaj. His dramatic entry coming out of water and saving Prerna Sharma is a treat to watch.

Check out the promo below: