Katie Holmes shares rare selfie with daughter Suri

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Dec 2019 15:24:14 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 29 (IANS) Actress Katie Holmes took to Instagram to share a rare mother-daughter selfie.

Holmes, 41, took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a rare picture with 13-year-old Suri Cruise, her daughter with former husband Tom Cruise, reports usatoday.com.

In the black-and-white snapshot, the mother-daughter pair are all smiles as they pose side-by-side while cuddling together. The mother-daughter duo look near identical in the image.

Holmes playful picture offers a rare glimpse of her daughter. Though Holmes is famously private about her daughter, the actress opened up about motherhood in November.

"I was happy to become a mom in my 20s," Holmes, who welcomed her daughter, Suri Cruise, at age 27, told Elle UK.

"It's been nice that our ages fit... how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together," she added.

