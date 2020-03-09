  1. Home
Katy Perry wishes to have a baby girl (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 09 Mar 2020 14:35:47 IST

Pop superstar Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom, wants to give birth to a girl.

During her performance at the ICC T20 Women's World Cup cricket final in Melbourne, Australia, Perry shared her hopes of having a daughter, reports usmagazine.com.

Also Read: Is Katy Perry expecting her first child with Orlando Bloom?

A video is doing the rounds on the Internet in which Perry can be seen saying,"I hope it's a girl."

A few days ago, the "American Idol" judge revealed the news that she is expecting in the music video of her new song "Never worn white".

The baby will be the first for Perry with fiance Bloom. The 43-year-old Bloom is already a father to nine-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with former wife Miranda Kerr.

