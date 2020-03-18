Katy Perry scores major win in 'Dark Horse' copyright dispute

Pop artist Katy Perry scored a big legal win on Tuesday against the Christian Rap group 'Flame' who had sued the her for alleged similarities between her 2013 hit single 'Dark Horse' and their 2009 song 'Joyful Noise.'

A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled in her favor, overturning a jury's verdict that said that the singer/songwriter and her collaborators copied “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song by Marcus Gray.

The disputed section of the rap song in question was found to not have enough distinct similarities to the 35-year-old pop star's tune to be protected by copyright as the jury found.

“It is undisputed in this case, even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, that the signature elements of the eight-note ostinato in ‘Joyful Noise’ is not a particularly unique or rare combination,” the judge reportedly wrote in her decision.

According to nbcnews, the judge vacated the jury’s verdict, which according to court documents amounted to $2.8 million in damages.

However, the rapper will still be able to appeal the judges new ruling to the 9th Circuit Court.

The lawsuit began in 2014 when Gray had allegedly sued Katy Perry over her hit song 'Dark Horse,' which had topped on Billboard's Hot 100, including four at No. 1.