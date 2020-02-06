  1. Home
Kendall Jenner sizzles in high-waisted bikini during photoshoot (Pic. Courtesy: dailymail)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Feb 2020 16:01:46 IST

Kendall Jenner sure knows how to model a bikini. The 24-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' star posed for a photo shoot on Wednesday afternoon (February 5) in Miami, Florida.

The model showed off her toned midsection as she posed in a dark-blue denim vintage-looking swimsuit with a thick-strapped bra top and high-waisted bottoms for a part of the photoshoot.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner stuns in black fitted top at a concert

The daughter of Kris Jenner had her brunette hair pulled back and wore little makeup. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings and black gladiator style sandals. Kendall seemed to be in a jubilant mood as she smiled away for the photographers holding a garden hose in her hand.

The shoot comes after she was spotted in Miami with her rumoured boyfriend Ben Simmons, a 23-year-old Australian professional basketball player.

