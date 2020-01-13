  1. Home
Kylie Jenner stuns in black fitted top at Spanish singer Rosalia's concert (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Jan 2020 13:00:41 IST

Kylie Jenner had a fun time out with her friends as she attended Spanish singer Rosalia's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Saturday night.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul took to her Instagram as she shared a photo and few videos from the show including a snap with Rosalia, along with a wedding ring emoji.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

The 'Di Mi Nombre' singer left the comment "WifeyyyyYyYyY" on her post and reposted the photo, which she jokingly captioned, "I said yessss."

In the stunning snap, the 22-year-old billionaire can be seen posing with Rosalía, 26, on a black couch as they posed confidently for the camera.

Kylie sported a long-sleeved black fitted top, along with a matching skirt and black heeled boots in the pic while Rosalía, who was tagged in the post, wore a long-sleeved red and white patterned jumpsuit which she paired with white sneakers.

Kylie’s latest pic comes after she surprised her fans when she shared her incredible $14 million car collection in a series of Instagram pics on Jan. 10.

View this post on Instagram

girls night 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

