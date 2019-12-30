Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

When it comes to beauty, the Reality TV star Kylie Jenner never leaves things halfway! The makeup mogul recently revealed her latest look on Instagram posting a photo of her traditional French manicure.

Kylie took to her Instagram, where she shared a snap of her new nails, showing off the manicure against the trim of her baby-blue velour tracksuit. The base color, a creamy peach hue, nearly matches to her skin tone, making her cuticles almost invisible from some angles.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner slammed for gifting diamond ring to daughter

The tips, however, are comprised entirely of leopard print, filed to a perfectly sharp square. Kylie officially entitled the latest style 'Leopard French,' along with a wild cat emoji.

In the next slide, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is seen flaunting her nails in action along with a video that captures the finished manicure.

The look was created by celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend who has done sets for Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian and others.