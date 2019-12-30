  1. Home
Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Dec 2019 16:16:55 IST

When it comes to beauty, the Reality TV star Kylie Jenner never leaves things halfway! The makeup mogul recently revealed her latest look on Instagram posting a photo of her traditional French manicure.

Kylie took to her Instagram, where she shared a snap of her new nails, showing off the manicure against the trim of her baby-blue velour tracksuit. The base color, a creamy peach hue, nearly matches to her skin tone, making her cuticles almost invisible from some angles.

The tips, however, are comprised entirely of leopard print, filed to a perfectly sharp square. Kylie officially entitled the latest style 'Leopard French,' along with a wild cat emoji.

In the next slide, the 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star is seen flaunting her nails in action along with a video that captures the finished manicure.

The look was created by celebrity nail artist Chaun Legend who has done sets for Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian and others.

leopard french 🐆

