Kylie Jenner's Christmas gift to her baby girl Stormi Webster has raised eyebrows on social media. The reality TV star and makeup mogul recently gifted her daughter a ring with two diamonds set on it.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star however felt the burn on social media after number of her fans ridiculed her extravagant gift to her infant daughter.

Jenner posted a short video featuring her daughter wearing the bling on her Instagram stories. "Baby Stormi got some ice this Christmas too," she wrote on the Instagram post, which she deleted later.

Immediately following the post, the starlet received a lot of criticism on social media for the extravagant present.

A fan on Twitter wrote it was ridiculous, adding "I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills or planting trees."

While another user wrote, "Kylie is so slow. She really got a one-year-old a diamond ring. The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts."

Jenner also shared another since-deleted Instagram post of another gift for Stormi, a pony which she captioned, "ok but Stormi had the best Christmas of all time."