Netflix and Mattel Television revealed on Friday their star studded voice cast for the upcoming Netflix anime series 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' which is based on He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and other characters from the iconic 'Masters of the Universe' franchise.

The series is being animated by Castlevania studio Powerhouse Animation and will focus on the unresolved storylines of the beloved 80s 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe', picking up from where the original TV series left off.

The cast is full of standouts, including the likes of 'The Vampire Diaries and Supergirl’ famed Chris Wood set to voice Prince Adam/He-Man, along with Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slater) as Teela and Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Man-At-Arms.

Alongside the above mentioned names, the supporting cast will include Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Alan Oppenheimer, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Phil LaMarr, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Conroy, Harley Quinn Smith and Kevin Michael Richardson.

In addition to Revelation, Netflix is also working on an unrelated CG-animated 'Masters of the Universe' series. Acording to rumours the streaming giant might be looking to pick up Sony’s long-gestating live-action movie starring Noah Centino (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) as He-Man.