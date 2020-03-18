Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen flaunting her pole dance moves.

Tejasswi Prakash shared a video on her Instagram and captioned, “Learning the basics 🙈 #poledance #amateur #basic”. Tejasswi left her fans in amazement as she shared a video of herself flaunting some pole dancing moves.

She maintains herself nicely. We are totally drooling over her abs and well-maintained body. She surely knows how to keep herself maintained.

Tejasswi has also made headlines for the equation she shares with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty. He was even angry on her.

On the work front, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tejasswi has featured in popular shows including Swaragini and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s pole dance below: