Why Is Rohit Shetty angry with Tejasswi Prakash?

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 made a power-packed opening earlier this year. Since the start of Season 10, each episode has been garnering strong audience reviews.

The episodes have been nothing short of daunting yet thrilling for contestants and viewers alike. Bharti Singh’s Torture Week tested the contestants to their bones. However, their troubles seem far from over. This week’s episodes run unconditionally high on thrills & chills, twists & turns, dance & drama. The viewers are in for more than just their daily dose of entertainment and adventure.

From conquering high heights to getting electric shocks, facing scorpions to drinking spicy shots; This week’s tasks have been designed to test contestants both individually and as team players. Contestants will be divided among two teams with one team receiving an extra advantage. A showdown between captains Karan Patel and Tejasswi Prakash will irk Rohit and he will lose his calm. Rohit will also ask captain Tejasswi Prakash to back off.

Why is he angry? Will Karishma Tanna choose Karan Patel’s team? What is the extra advantage and which team will emerge victorious this week?