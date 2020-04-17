  1. Home
  Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari goes on a digital detox!
Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020

Actor Kirti Kulhari's much-awaited Four More Shots Please Season 2 released today and has so far garnered praises and appreciation for her performance.

Since the country is under lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the conventional promotions of the show could not happen. But the show was promoted heavily through unconventional routes. 

After promoting the show till it's release, Kirti has now decided to go on a three-day social media detox.

Sharing an adorable picture Kirti posted, "Remember me like this till I am back on Instagram after 3 days, starting tomorrow ❤️❤️❤️ #silentretreat #needtogowithin . Enjoy the show"

Kirti plays Anjana Menon in the series, her upcoming projects include the Hindi remake of The girl on the train, an untitled film where she will be seen playing a musician, a short film Charu and some more exciting unannounced projects.

