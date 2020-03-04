  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner show off their toned body in matching swimsuits

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner show off their toned body in matching swimsuits

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner give us major fashion goals with their sizzling swimsuit pics (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Mar 2020 14:04:29 IST

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their sizzling bikinis as the two posed during their holiday in the Bahamas.

Kylie is currently vacationing in the Bahamas with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster; older sister Kendall Jenner and her longtime BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner shares an adorable pic of her daughter

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, has been sharing a series of snaps of her modeling with her sister, showcasing their amazing physiques in colorful, coordinated swimsuits by Louisa Ballou.

Kylie looked unreal as she flaunted new honey-blonde highlighted hair, along with an impressive array of sizzling and sultry bikinis while she soaked in the sun.

Kendall sizzled as she leaned over her shoulder, sporting a lime bikini as Kylie highlights her beach bum in a barely-there swimsuit. While the fashion mogul offered a smoldering look at the camera, Kendall laid beside her showcasing her cleavage and enviably flat midriff.

The famous duo continued to stun their fans in a follow-up post, as they slipped into matching green and yellow looks.

Family and fans of the famous sisters were quick to comment on the post.

"Hi sisters!!!!!!!!", Khloe Kardashian wrote while Kim Kardashian posted: "OMG beautiful sisters".

"Name a more iconic duo," a fan shared.

Another user said: "My fav duo"

View this post on Instagram

DAY 1 💚

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif glowing in floral lehenga outfits

Katrina Kaif glowing in floral lehenga outfits

Fashion & LifestyleVicky Kaushal is now impressing all his fans with one stylish appearance

Vicky Kaushal is now impressing all his fans with one stylish appearance

Fashion & LifestyleMiley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo

Miley Cyrus pays tribute to famous artist Henri Matisse with her new tattoo

Fashion & LifestyleBirthday Special: Shraddha Kapoor's Knotty outfits is a treat to watch

Birthday Special: Shraddha Kapoor's Knotty outfits is a treat to watch

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez flaunts her natural look in athletic wear

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her natural look in athletic wear

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif shows us how to rock in a mini skirt

Katrina Kaif shows us how to rock in a mini skirt

Fashion & LifestyleKendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner show off their toned body in matching swimsuits

Kendall Jenner & Kylie Jenner show off their toned body in matching swimsuits

News'Kudi Nu Nachne De' song from Angrezi Medium is all about letting the Girl Dance to her own Beat

'Kudi Nu Nachne De' song from Angrezi Medium is all about letting the Girl Dance to her own Beat

Fashion & LifestyleKatrina Kaif glowing in floral lehenga outfits

Katrina Kaif glowing in floral lehenga outfits