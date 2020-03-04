Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made temperatures rise with their sizzling bikinis as the two posed during their holiday in the Bahamas.

Kylie is currently vacationing in the Bahamas with her two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster; older sister Kendall Jenner and her longtime BFF, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, has been sharing a series of snaps of her modeling with her sister, showcasing their amazing physiques in colorful, coordinated swimsuits by Louisa Ballou.

Kylie looked unreal as she flaunted new honey-blonde highlighted hair, along with an impressive array of sizzling and sultry bikinis while she soaked in the sun.

Kendall sizzled as she leaned over her shoulder, sporting a lime bikini as Kylie highlights her beach bum in a barely-there swimsuit. While the fashion mogul offered a smoldering look at the camera, Kendall laid beside her showcasing her cleavage and enviably flat midriff.

The famous duo continued to stun their fans in a follow-up post, as they slipped into matching green and yellow looks.

Family and fans of the famous sisters were quick to comment on the post.

"Hi sisters!!!!!!!!", Khloe Kardashian wrote while Kim Kardashian posted: "OMG beautiful sisters".

"Name a more iconic duo," a fan shared.

Another user said: "My fav duo"