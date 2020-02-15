Kylie Jenner shows off new hairstyle on Valentine's Day

Reality TV star & make-up mogul Kylie Jenner kicked off her Valentine's Day celebrations with a surprise for everyone.

The 22-year-old debuted yet another hairstyle on Valentine’s Day, hours after she revealed that her hairstylist cut off 'all' her natural locks.

On Thursday, Kylie took to Instagram to show off her latest hairdo as she filmed herself tousling her wet hair in the mirror. Earlier in the day, Kylie posted a black-and-white video of her newly-cut short hair, which is now middle-parted bob that ends above her shoulders.

"@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair," she captioned the video tagging Jesus Guerrero who is responsible for the look. The stylist too shared Kylie’s story on his own Instagram, writing back, "@kyliejenner is trying to play me."

The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' star who recently celebrated Galentine’s Day posted more of her 'new vibe' on social media in which she wore an all-black outfit, sharing more of her new look in her Stories.