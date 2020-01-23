  1. Home
LOVE AAJ KAL
Rafat Sami By Rafat Sami | 23 Jan 2020 17:00:37 IST

Shayad Music Review
Reliance Entertainment and Maddock Film’s Imtiaz Ali directed LOVE AAJ KAL starring latest heart throb  Kartik Aryan along with  Sara Ali Khan commence promotions with ‘Shayad’, a superb love ballad that is truly befitting an Imtiaz Ali romantic film.

Pritam (along with ace lyricist Irshad Kamil!) reserves his best for Imtiaz and with ‘Shayad’ he has indeed composed yet another winner that will be impress all die-hard romantics. Icing on the cake is Arjit’s brilliant rendition. Kartik wins hearts with his cute antics (as the nerd) and  good looks and Sara charms with her dew fresh cool mod avatar.

