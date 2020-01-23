Shayad Music Review

Reliance Entertainment and Maddock Film’s Imtiaz Ali directed LOVE AAJ KAL starring latest heart throb Kartik Aryan along with Sara Ali Khan commence promotions with ‘Shayad’, a superb love ballad that is truly befitting an Imtiaz Ali romantic film.

Pritam (along with ace lyricist Irshad Kamil!) reserves his best for Imtiaz and with ‘Shayad’ he has indeed composed yet another winner that will be impress all die-hard romantics. Icing on the cake is Arjit’s brilliant rendition. Kartik wins hearts with his cute antics (as the nerd) and good looks and Sara charms with her dew fresh cool mod avatar.