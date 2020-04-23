Madonna has partnered with Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Van Jones, Bob Kraft and Jay-Z joining the REFORM Alliance's effort to send personal protective equipment to prisons and jails across the United States during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

REFORM in collaboration with Madonna's Ray of Light Foundation will be sending 100,000 surgical masks to prisons and jails across the US especially to the ones hit hard by the coronavirus.

"We teamed up with @Madonna @PairOfThieves @bailproject and @cut_50 to secure 100k MORE MASKS FOR PEOPLE BEHIND BARS," REFORM Alliance posted on its official Twitter account.

"We need to stop #COVID19 from spreading inside of prisons if we want to stop it from spreading outside of prison walls, too #NoPrisonPandemic."

According to reports, the huge donation includes 50,000 masks for the Cook County Jail and the Illinois Department of Corrections which has over 600 infected including prisoners, staffers and deputies.

Another 20,000 masks will be donated to Louisiana Department of Corrections, while the remaining 30,000 masks will be sent to Vacaville Prison in California, FCI Ray Brook in New York and Suffolk Co. Sheriff’s Dept. in Massachusetts.