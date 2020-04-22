Setting an example on winning against addiction, American rapper Eminem has celebrated his 12 years of sobriety by sending out a motivational tweet on Monday.

The 47-year-old, who has struggled with his addiction over the years, took to his Instagram account to share the news.

"Clean dozen, in the books!" Eminem wrote along with a captioned a photo of his sobriety coin, which is stamped with the number 12 and framed by AA’s three legacies, "recovery," "unity" and "service."

He also added further, "I'm not afraid," referencing his 2010 hit from the album 'Road to Recovery: Withdrawal.'

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.

The 'Love the way you lie' hitmaker went into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step programme. He opened up about his addiction to drugs and alcohol in 2015.