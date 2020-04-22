  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 16:00:45 IST

Setting an example on winning against addiction, American rapper Eminem has celebrated his 12 years of sobriety by sending out a motivational tweet on Monday.

The 47-year-old, who has struggled with his addiction over the years, took to his Instagram account to share the news.

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston pays an adorable birthday tribute to Kate Hudson

"Clean dozen, in the books!" Eminem wrote along with a  captioned a photo of his sobriety coin, which is stamped with the number 12 and framed by AA’s three legacies, "recovery," "unity" and "service."

He also added further, "I'm not afraid," referencing his 2010 hit from the album 'Road to Recovery: Withdrawal.'

Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007.

The 'Love the way you lie' hitmaker went into rehab in 2008 and started the 12-step programme. He opened up about his addiction to drugs and alcohol in 2015.

Related Topics

NewsCovid-19 scare: Dua lipa, Ellie Goulding unite to record charity special track

Covid-19 scare: Dua lipa, Ellie Goulding unite to record charity special track

NewsBaggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

Baggy's Kung Fu Bonda trailer will take you through the 5 stages of age acceptance

NewsCOVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to donate pairs of footwear to healthcare workers

NewsCOVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

COVID-19: Sanjay Dutt urge his fans to make a contribution to feed the less fortunate communities

NewsRicha Chadha shares the simplest things to save earth and nature on World Earth Day

Richa Chadha shares the simplest things to save earth and nature on World Earth Day

NewsKaran Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for new song 'Saara Din'

Karan Singh Arora and Avneet Kaur team up for new song 'Saara Din'

NewsManoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

Manoj Bajpayee is all praises for Fatima Sana Shaikh, here is what he said!

NewsEminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

Eminem gets emotional on completing 12 years of sobriety

NewsGiorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown

Giorgia Andriani turns creative as she shaves Arbaaz Khan's stubble amid lockdown